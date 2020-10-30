Columbus advances to 1A quarters with 32-20 win over Mediapolis

The Waterloo Columbus Sailors turned back Mediapolis, 32-20, Friday night at Columbus, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state high school football playoffs.

The Sailors fell behind early to the southeast Iowa Bulldogs, but then came roaring back with three first half touchdown passes.

Carter Gallagher hit Caden Hartz on two TD passes and threw to Josh Heine on a screen pass for another.

Each time it looked like the Sailors had the game in hand, Mediapolis would come back with a score, led by their sophomore running back, Anthony Isley.

Mediapolis had pulled to within 26-20, following a QB sneak touchdown by Regan Thornburg.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Alex Feldmann raced some 90-yards for a Sailor touchdown and a 32-20 lead.

That would be the final, as Columbus moves on to meet perennial 1A powerhouse, Sigourney-Keota next Friday night. Here are the game highlight, as seen on KWWL's Friday Night Heroes.