Cedar Rapids man indicted after brandishing AR-15 rifle during Iowa City protest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KWWL) - A federal grand jury has indicted Brandon Tumause Owen, 20, of Cedar Rapids, for one count of Unlawful Drug User in Possession of a Firearm.

Officials say Owen brandished an AR-15 rifle during a June protest in Iowa City.

On June 7, Owen was stopped by police for a traffic offense.

After an investigation, police determined Owen was under the influence of marijuana.

An AR-15 rifle was found inside Owen's vehicle. Under federal law, it's illegal for an unlawful drug user to possess firearms.