Cedar Rapids man flips car into ditch after vehicle pursuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Cedar Rapids Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit with a silver Nissan Maxima on Oct. 30 around 1:34 a.m.

The reason of the pursuit was initially due to traffic charges. The chase started around the 30th St. Drive SE area and continued east on 30th St. Drive and crossed over East Post Rd. onto Lakeside Rd., and continued east to Highway 13.

Two Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies later joined in the chase to assist the Cedar Rapids officer.

The vehicle left the roadway at mile marker 268, just east of Sutliff Road and went into a steep ditch and rolled onto its side. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 29-year-old Andrew Likanchuk of Cedar Rapids.

Likanchuk was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries