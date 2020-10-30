Cedar Rapids man arrested on burglary and stolen weapon charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Cedar Rapids police officers arrested a 24-year-old early Friday morning in connection with a recent garage burglary.

Officers stopped David Bryant III on a bicycle around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. The bicycle did not have a required light and police say the rider matched a suspect description for an Oct. 25 crime.

Officers found a stolen handgun on Bryant as well as methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Bryant is accused of breaking into an attached garage in the 1000 block of 2nd Street SE on Oct. 25 and stealing golf shoes, bicycles and a bike helmet. A suspect matching his description was caught on camera.

Bryant faces charges of Second Degree Burglary, Third Degree Theft and Possession of a Stolen Gun. He's currently being held at the Linn County Jail.