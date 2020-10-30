Biden makes first campaign stop in Iowa since caucus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – For the first time since February, Democratic candidate Joe Biden stepped foot in Iowa for a drive-in rally in Des Moines.

Unlike President Donald Trump's rally two weeks earlier, Biden's event was a smaller affair with supporters in their cars and socially distanced at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Biden called for the support of Democrats on the ballot in this election like Theresa Greenfield, Abby Finkenauer, Rita Hart, Cindy Axne and J.D. Scholten.

The former Vice President spent no time before lambasting President Trump on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We don't cower and nor do I and never will we. Unlike Donald Trump, we won't surrender to this virus. I'm going to put in place a plan to deal with this pandemic,” Biden said. "We don't cower and nor do I and never will we. Unlike Donald Trump, we won't surrender to this virus. I'm going to put in place a plan to deal with this pandemic."

Biden would add that his plan would be to listen to the nation's scientists and doctors. It would also include masking up and challenging Americans to do their part.

"I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus,” he said.

Another big topic of this election are taxes. Republicans have ran on a platform that Democrats will raise taxes to unsustainable rates. Biden countered that in saying the nation's big earners are going to pay up without an increase for most Americans.

"I guarantee you. I give you my word as a Biden, no one making less than $400,000 will see a penny in their taxes raised. No one,” Biden said.

Healthcare also on the list as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

"I'll restore the Affordable Care Act and strenghten and build on it so you can keep your private insurance if you like it or choose a Medicare-like public option,” he said.

Biden's rally comes as a new poll from Quinnipiac University shows a razor-thin advantage in favor of President Trump among eligible voters in Iowa. Biden said he believes Democrats are hitting the polls harder than ever this year.

"This President has done everything to try and discourage us and try and convince us that it doesn't matter. All that about illegal voting. All the stuff he's putting up. Guess what? He's not going to be able to stop us at all,” Biden said.

Biden continued on to another afternoon rally in Minnesota and an evening rally in Wisconsin.

President Trump's campaign announced a rally for Dubuque on Sunday at the airport.