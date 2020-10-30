Dubuque, Iowa voters sound off on 2020 presidential race

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- Thousands of Dubuque residents are ready to cast their votes for the 2020 election -- either that or they voted already.

Across the country early voting totals are shattering records. More than 80 million Americans have already cast their ballots. Total early voting is close to 60 percent of the total number of ballots in 2016, as of Friday. Analysts believe it could surpass 100 million votes.

KWWL took to Dubuque to ask folks: what issues are compelling you to vote in 2020?

Everyone we talked to said the same thing first: the presidential race, far more than local races, at the front of their minds.

Here's what folks had to say:

A woman voting for Donald Trump said, "socialism with healthcare is a really bad situation."

A man voting for Joe Biden said, "We are the greatest country in the world, and we need to get back to that."

A woman voting third party said, "We have a one-party system. They go by two different names, but they do the same thing to us."

Dubuque resdents we spoke to did all have one thing in common: all arevery engaged in the democratic process and the decision before them.

