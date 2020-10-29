Zeta barrels northeast after battering storm-weary coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fast-moving Hurricane Zeta is barreling northeast after causing havoc along the coast. Officials made a repeated call for residents to stay inside after the storm passed and not go outside in the dark to assess damage. One person died in New Orleans who was electrocuted. In the Mississippi city of Waveland, Mayor Mike Smith told WLOX-TV that he was expecting to see a lot of damage in the morning. In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards was expected Thursday to tour the coastal regions hardest hit by the storm.