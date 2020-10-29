“Wear a mask, wash your hands”: As hospitalizations rise, health experts plead with the community to do their part

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Across the state of Iowa, the number of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations are surging.

In the last 24 hours, 113 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital, tying a record for most in a single day. For the first time, more than 600 patients are hospitalized, a new record for the state.

In a video posted on Facebook Wednesday, Black Hawk County health officials said they were concerned with the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county.

On Thursday, the county saw its highest one day total for new cases since April. As of Thursday evening, the positivity rate was nearly 14%.

In the past few days, both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls Public Libraries announced they would temporarily close because of increasing cases.

The state dashboard divides up the state into six regions. Region 6 covers 14 eastern Iowa and most of the KWWL viewing area. As of Thursday evening, there were 135 hospitalized patients and 28 in the ICU. There are almost 900 or 46% of hospital beds available.

At Mercy One Medical Center Waterloo, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Sojka said they have enough beds, PPE and resources at the moment. They are keeping a close eye on the numbers.

"Things are going okay at this time," he said. "I'd like to see the number of cases down, but it is what is happening."

Like most hospitals, Sojka said the hospital has a plan in place if they approach capacity.

As cases rise, medical experts worry about what the future could hold if we don't do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Wear a mask, wash your hands," Sojka said. "Make decisions that are good for the community and good for yourself."

The number of cases is not as high as during the peak in April and early May. Sojka said medical professionals are better equipped to handle a spike in cases and hospitalization.

It is still just as contagious, but Sojka said we have learned more about it and how to care for people infected with it.

"We have got the remdesivir, high flow oxygen, dexamethasone, convalescent plasma," he said. "We are doing those things and we are not putting patients on the ventilators that quickly."

They try to lie patients on their chest to help open up their lungs to reduce the need for a ventilator.

A spokesperson for Unity Point Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo said the hospital is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients.

"Similar to other hospitals in the area, we’re seeing high demand as more people come to Allen Hospital to receive care for COVID-19 and other medical conditions. We are prepared for potential surges and increased need and continue to work closely with our partner hospitals to address any future issues related to capacity. COVID-19 is still a highly contagious virus and we continue to urge everyone to please, keep wearing your mask, get a flu shot, practice social distancing and stay home or seek medical attention as soon as possible if you are ill and need treatment." -UnityPoint Health Waterloo

When we talk about hospitalizations, it is important to keep in mind public health officials call them a lagging indicator. They warn the continued high daily case counts will likely result in more hospitalizations. It takes about a week to 10 days before we see the effect. That means the new hospitalizations we see now are from case numbers from more than a week ago.