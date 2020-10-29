VOTING FACTS: Dubuque Auditor debunks rumors about disruptions, what to bring to Nov. 3 polls

VOTING FACTS: Dubuque Auditor debunks rumors about disruptions, what to bring to Nov. 3 pollsUpdated
DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- Rumors circulating on social media and elsewhere say disruptions and voter intimidation are possible on Election Day.
Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan says 'no way.'
"That's not possible to have happen in Iowa, because the law doesn't allow it," Dolan said.
Dolan has contacted local party chairs from both the Republican and Democratic parties. Three poll watchers from each political party are allowed to keep an eye on polling places come election day.
Precinct election officials will be prepared to call police if they see any behavior that violates election law.
Dolan says that if there are any attempts to disrupt, disturb or intimidate voters on election day these will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Also, time is running out to get mail-in or absentee ballots returned to Dubuque's Election Office. Here are some instructions for Dubuque County voters:
- Ballots can be returned to the Election Office until 9:00 pm on Election
Day, November 3rd, or, if returned by mail, must have a postmark not later than Monday, November 2nd.
- Ballots returned by mail and received by the Election Office no later
than noon on Monday, November 9th, will have their postmark date verified using the US Postal Service barcode under the mailing to address on the return envelope.
- Ballots can, also, be dropped in the ballot drop box in the alley behind
the court house. Be sure to sign the return envelope before returning the ballot to the Election Office to be counted.
New voters planning to register at the polls on Election Day will be required to show proof of residence and proof of Identity.
The best form of ID is a valid Iowa driver’s license with your current address. If your Iowa driver’s license has an old address on it, you can use the license as proof of identity and use one of the following as proof of residence if it contains your name and current address:
- residential lease
- property tax statement
- utility or phone bill
- bank statement
- paycheck
- government check
- other government document
If you do not have an Iowa driver’s license, you can provide one of the following as proof of identity, if it contains your photo:
- an out-of-state driver’s license
- U. S. Passport
- non-driver identification card
- U. S. Military ID
- ID card issued by employer
- student ID issued by an Iowa high school or college
Due to the pandemic, Iowa driver’s license and non operator IDs that have expired in calendar year 2020 will be accepted as valid IDs.