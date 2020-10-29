UN chief has plan for eventual peacekeeping exit from Congo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed a plan with benchmarks that would allow the more than 18,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force in Congo to progressively transfer its activities to Congolese authorities. In a 15-page letter to the U.N. Security Council obtained Thursday by AP, the U.N. chief said the peacekeeping mission and the Congolese government agreed on the broad strategy on Oct. 19. If the council endorses its overall direction,, he said, the U.N. will develop a transition plan including additional measurable benchmarks. A vast country in central Africa, Congo has seen immeasurable greed in trying to control its mineral resources..