U of I, ISU receive $2 million in pandemic funds to develop efficient COVID-19 nanovaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa's largest universities are teaming up to work on the development of a COVID-19 nanovaccine, getting funding from the state and Iowa industry partners.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced that she will be allocating $2 million in CARES Act funding to go towards the development of a next-generation vaccine. Nanovaccines are generally more efficient than conventional vaccines.

The state is partnering with Iowa State University and the University of Iowa to leverage their patented technology to advance a COVID-19 nanovaccine candidate. A release from the governor states that this vaccine candidate will address the limitations of those already under development.

“Through this important partnership, Iowa is supporting those on the frontlines of nanovaccine development,” Reynolds said. “Iowa’s COVID19 nanovaccine candidate will not require needles or refrigeration, and could provide long-term immunity from just a single dose. I am proud of the role Iowa State University and the University of Iowa are playing in this cutting-edge development.”

The partnership will utilize the strength of the research programs already in place at both universities. ISU has expertise in nanovaccine research and development and U of I has expertise in SARS virology and immunity.

ISU's project leader and institute director Balaji Narasimhan says that their nanovaccine program was established in 2013 with a global health crisis in mind.

“We’ve created a team that can innovate and move our ideas beyond the lab," Narasimhan said. "We’re ready to meet the urgent need for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Kevin Legge, Director of the Pathology Research program at the University of Iowa, will be leading the U of I's efforts in the project. He says that the funding will help his program use lessons learned from influenza vaccines towards one for COVID-19.

“Our prior work using these nanovaccines against influenza virus has shown that we are able to induce a broader and more sustained protective response which positions one’s immunity at the sites of viral entry, therein speeding up the response time versus what occurs with current influenza vaccines," Legge said.

