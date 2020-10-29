Trump rule requires health plans to disclose costs up front

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is trying to pull back the veil on health care costs to encourage competition, finalizing a requirement for insurers to tell consumers up front the actual prices for common tests and procedures. Thursday’s release of a final rule comes just a few days before the election. President Donald Trump is getting hammered on health care by Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the Republican administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and its ongoing attempts to repeal “Obamacare.” But administration officials say price transparency is a goal that transcends political partisanship. A companion disclosure rule applying to hospitals is being challenged by the industry in federal court.