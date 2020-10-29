TRACKING: Windy and warm Halloween; well above normal next week

This Evening: Clouds will try but will largely fail to break up this evening, keeping us cool with a northern breeze. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Tonight: As the current batch of clouds dissolves, more will move in from the northwest. Our coolest temperatures may actually come this evening as we look to dip into the upper 20s before stabilizing in the low 30s as clouds move back in to give us mostly cloudy skies. There may be a stray flurry in the north with no accumulation.

Friday: We will have a mix of sun and clouds for Friday as temperatures start their climb. We will still be below normal with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph.

We should have mostly clear skies Friday night with winds picking up in speed from the southeast. This will keep lows in the mid 30s.

Halloween: Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s! Skies look partly cloudy. The only downside will be a strong south or southwest wind at 15 to 30 mph. One area of concern will be an earlier cold front than expected. Instead of moving through overnight, it will move through Saturday evening – around trick-or-treat time. While it comes through dry, some outlier models indicate some light rain. I wouldn't worry about that at this point but it will be fairly windy with the potential for dropping temperatures. Lows dip to the upper 20s for Saturday night with a strong northwest wind.

Sunday: As cold air moves in, highs drop to the low 40s but with mostly sunny skies. The strong northwest wind continues. Lows fall into the mid 20s.

Next Week: No measurable precipitation will be in the forecast until the end of next weekend; in fact we will have mostly sunny skies all week with temperatures really warming up into at least the mid 60s. Lows will be in the 40s. We should have more cloud cover by Friday and the weekend. It will be a great week!