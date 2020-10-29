 Skip to Content

TRACKING: Cooler today and Friday; Up and down temperatures this weekend

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. The wind will be north 10-20 mph and that will lead to much cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the wind calming down quite a bit. Low temperatures drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday: It will be a few degrees warmer than today. We start the day with clouds, but overall it will be partly cloudy with a southeast wind 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Halloween: A warm front moves through eastern Iowa, bringing a gusty southerly wind and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s with winds 15-25 mph. Gusts could be up to 40 mph at times.

Sunday: A cold front clears eastern Iowa, bringing a blustery northwest wind, ushering in colder temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Next week is trending warmer than average.

Kyle Kiel

