Theresa Greenfield resumes RV tour after receiving negative COVID-19 test results

IOWA (KWWL) -- Theresa Greenfield's campaign is resuming her RV tour after Greenfield and other staff members received negative COVID-19 test results.

The campaign paused the RV tour on Wednesday after some campaign staff members came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The RV tour is resuming after Greenfield received her second negative test result in the last week.

Communications Director Sam Newton says they consulted with medical experts and determined it was safe to resume the RV tour by holding events and press availabilities outside. Masks and social distancing will be required at such events, as well as other precautions.

Campaign events that were scheduled for today in Pottawattamie County and Montgomery County and were canceled yesterday, will remain canceled. The campaign will be sending out an updated schedule later Thursday.