Southeast Polk High School teacher accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old student

Abraham Smith

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Southeast Polk High School teacher is facing sexual abuse and sexual exploitation charges for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old student.

Abraham Smith, 39, was booked into the Polk County Jail early Thursday morning. He is charged with two counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

According to criminal complaints in the case, Smith sexually abused a 15-year-old female student on two occasions earlier this month. The victim told police one incident happened while star gazing at Yellow Banks County Park and the other happened at the victim’s home in Altoona.

The complaint says, “This is a pattern of sexual intercourse of the defendant with the same juvenile victim.”

According to the Southeast Polk School District’s website, Smith is listed as a science teacher at Southeast Polk High School.

A spokesperson tells WHO 13 the school district was notified by the Altoona Police Department of the allegations against Smith and he has been placed on paid administrative leave. The district says it is cooperating with the investigation.

Smith is being held in the Polk County Jail.

This story was originally reported by WHO-13 in Des Moines.