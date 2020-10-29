Road trip: In Mississippi, love in the time of coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In an America surging with cases of coronavirus, the AP Road Trip team meets a Mississippi man longing for his wife nearly four months after she was hospitalized with COVID-19. This is a love story. But it’s also a story of coronavirus, who it strikes, and a big quiet house outside of Jackson, Mississippi. And it’s a look at the people who take COVID-19 seriously, the people who don’t, and how that divide can break uncomfortably along racial lines. The husband says: “I am so empty and lost without her being here … The most alone I’ve felt in all my life.” He is furious over the thought that anyone could believe coronavirus is a hoax.