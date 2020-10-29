Philly shooting brings policing, racism back into campaign

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The fatal shooting of another Black man on America’s streets by police has brought the fraught issues of policing and racism back to the fore of the presidential election in its closing days. Philadelphia police say 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. was shot earlier this week in the throes of a mental health crisis after he ignored officers’ orders to drop a knife. The encounter was caught on video and spurred violent unrest in Philadelphia. Now President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are calibrating how to address some of the same questions that roiled American cities — and the presidential campaign — earlier this year as they negotiate the 2020 end game.