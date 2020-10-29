Philadelphia council votes to limit police protest response

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia could soon join other cities in blocking police from using tear gas, rubber bullets or pepper spray on protesters as the city continues to churn over the fatal police shooting of a Black man. The sharp political battles being drawn over the upcoming presidential election could be seen in microcosm Thursday in the nation’s birthplace. The Democrat-controlled City Council voted to rein in the police response to those exercising their First Amendment right to protest. Hours later, the Republican U.S. Attorney announced charges in the torching of two police cruisers during violent clashes between police and demonstrations five months earlier.