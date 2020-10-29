Parents just now notified about breach of student info from February

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Hundreds of families in the Iowa City Community School District got letters from a medical billing company last week about a data breach from late February.

District administrators passed along a notice from Timberline Billing Services on Oct. 20, saying an "unknown actor" accessed its databases late last winter.

Timberline handles Medicaid reimbursements for ICCSD families. The company works with 190 Iowa School Districts.

"That they even have my son's information makes zero sense to me," Julie VanDyke said, parent to a special needs student at West High School.

VanDyke got a letter on Oct. 24 saying her son's "name, date of birth, diagnosis or symptom information" and more may have been accessed by a hacker. Much of that is information contained in an Individualized Education Plan or "IEP" for special needs students.

IEPs are supposed to be among the most secure of all school documents and VanDyke is very worried.

"(These are) things he could be black-mailed with, identity theft, so many possibilities," she said.

Timberline says after a review of the hacking, it was unable to determine what was taken and only knows what files may have been accessed.

District officials say they don't share full or partial IEPs with Timberline but the company likely has lists of students with IEPs and matching identification numbers --regardless of if that student gets any Medicaid benefits.

"They may have a student's name but that student may not be receiving any services," Leslie Finger said, budget and finance director for ICCSD.

Finger says 3,600 past and current students may have been affected by the breach. ICCSD officials have made it very clear this was not their data breach and have only sent out one statement on the matter.

"We followed our breach counsel in terms of appropriate procedures and notification," Finger said.

VanDyke feels because ICCSD has a contract with Timberline, they should be communicating with affected families.

"They were the custodians of that information," VanDyke said.

KWWL reached out to Timberline Billing Services twice since learning of this incident and is yet to hear back.