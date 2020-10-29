Opening weekend surprises creates different look for Big Ten

The Big Ten’s opening weekend was full of surprises. Indiana and Rutgers both won. Penn State and Michigan State both lost. Purdue and Northwestern are both atop the West Division. And it could be more of the same in Week 2 with the Wisconsin-Nebraska game already canceled because of COVID-19 and league officials nixing the Cornhuskers replacement game against Chattanooga. The combination is creating a wide-open race for the conference title.