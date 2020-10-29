Oct. 29: Over 30,000 active positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, hospitalizations pass 600

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,469 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 121,913.

The state's website says that of the 121,913 people who have tested positive, 91,401 have recovered. This is 979 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 30,512.

The state is reporting 11 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,691.

There were 113 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 605, which is up from 596. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 135 are in the ICU and 56 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 7,708 new tests given and a total of 956,844 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Wednesday. There were 131 more positive cases for a total of 6,507 cases in the county. There were 35 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,488. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 101 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.6 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 139 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,926 reported cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday. There were two additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,172 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 138 deaths. There are 37 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.5 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 72 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 6,002 reported cases. There have been 17 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,191 recoveries. A total of 46,787 have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 99 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 5,440 reported cases. There were 73 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,587. A total of 36,298 people have been tested. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 58 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 16 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Wednesday here.