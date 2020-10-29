NJ legal marijuana advocates beats rivals in fundraising

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Officials say New Jersey’s ballot question on legalizing recreational marijuana has led to more than $2 million in campaign fundraising, mostly by groups in favor of cannabis. The campaign already ranks in the top 10 costliest ballot questions in state history, according to the commission. By far, most of the fundraising is benefitting groups that support legalization. The two groups that have raised the most are NJ Can 2020 and Building Stronger Communities Action Fund. The state Election Law Enforcement Commission says all but some $10,000 has been raised by groups that support legalization.