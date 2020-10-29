New Zealand votes to legalize euthanasia but not marijuana

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders have voted in favor of legalizing euthanasia in a binding referendum. But in preliminary results, they were rejecting a measure to legalize marijuana.

With about 83% of votes counted, New Zealanders emphatically endorsed the euthanasia measure with 65% voting in favor and 34% voting against.

The “no” vote on marijuana was much closer, with 53% voting against legalizing it and 46% voting in favor.

That left open a slight chance the measure could still pass once all special votes were counted next week, although it would require a huge swing.