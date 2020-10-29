Myanmar leader Suu Kyi casts her vote in November elections

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi has cast her ballot in advance voting for general elections during a surge of coronavirus illnesses. The Southeast Asian country confirmed almost 1,500 new cases of infection on Wednesday alone. Suu Kyi and the country’s president both wore masks and gloves as they voted in the capital Naypyitaw. Measures are being taken to ensure social distancing at the polls on election day, Nov. 8. Advance voting is encouraged for older people in areas with virus restrictions. The election commission has canceled voting in some areas troubled by unrest, but the decision has drawn criticism as a possible violation of people’s rights to political participation.