Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos

A lab experiment aimed at fixing defective DNA in human embryos shows what can go wrong with this type of gene editing and why leading scientists say it’s too unsafe to try. Researchers reported Thursday that in more than half of the cases, the editing caused unintended changes, such as loss of an entire chromosome or big chunks of it. The study involved a tool called CRISPR, which a Chinese scientist used in 2018 to help make the world’s first gene-edited babies. The new work was aimed at researching its safety and did not use embryos intended for pregnancy.