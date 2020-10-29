Indianapolis police department removed from suit over death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has removed the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department from a wrongful death lawsuit over the killing of a 21-year-old Black man. Officer Dejoure Marquise Mercer shot and killed Dreasjon Reed on May 6 during a foot chase. Reed’s mother filed a lawsuit in June against four police officers, the city and the Police Department. On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson dismissed the department from the lawsuit, citing past court rulings that say city agencies are protected from certain lawsuits. The Indianapolis Star reports that the lawsuit will proceed on allegations of excessive force, wrongful death, battery, and other claims.