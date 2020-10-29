HAPPENING TODAY: Vice President Mike Pence to visit Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit the Hawkeye State on Thursday afternoon.

He'll be holding a 'Make America Great Again!' victory rally at the Des Moines International Airport.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and will close at 1 p.m. The event is slated to start at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets can be registered here.

Everyone attending the rally will be given a temperature check and hand sanitizer. Attendees are instructed to wear masks.

The last time the Vice President was in Iowa was on October 1 when he visited Council Bluffs and Des Moines.