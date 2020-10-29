GOP campaigns asks that late absentee ballots be separated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The campaigns for President Donald Trump and Republican state legislative candidates in Minnesota are petitioning the Minnesota Supreme Court to separate all mailed ballots received after Election Day in case of legal challenges to their validity. The petition filed Wednesday is the latest challenge to Minnesota’s seven-day extension for absentee ballots. A day earlier, a federal appeals court panel heard arguments on whether leaving the extension intact could lead to the disqualification of thousands of votes received after Nov. 3. Attorneys for the GOP campaigns say the federal appeal might not be resolved by Election Day, making it “practically impossible” to identify ballots arriving after Tuesday unless they are separated.