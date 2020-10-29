Fire in Cascade apartment displaces over 20 residents

CASCADE, Iowa (KWWL) ----- Overnight authorities responded to an apartment fire in Cascade, Iowa.

20 or more residents were evacuated.

Cascade Volunteer Fire crews were dispatched to Claddagh Court, 506 6th Ave NW.

Residents told KWWL they saw black smoke pouring out of one apartment and into the hallway.

Dubuque in Pursuit reports the fire was contained to a single room.

American Red Cross tending to folks displaced while the building's wiring is inspected for damage, a resident says.

A source at the scene told KWWL some residents were staying put.

No one is believed to be injured by the fire at this time.