Events, holidays, and big days in the forecast

There are three things currently in the 10 day forecast that deserve a special mention: Halloween, the end of Daylight Saving Time, and election day November 3rd.

Halloween

By now, you probably know that Halloween will be warmer and windy but there is an extra wrinkle you should know about for Saturday. A cold front is set to move through earlier than previously expected, just before or during trick-or-treat time in the evening.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with a south southwest wind at 15 to 30 mph! Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day. The cold front will likely bring some clouds and some outlier models are trying to indicate some light rain in the evening, especially north.

I mention this because we will keep an eye on all of the incoming data and update the forecast as needed but unless there is a major shift in the forecast, that rain will not be realized. I do not think this is something we will have to worry about. I am expecting dry conditions for Halloween evening.

Either way, the front will continue to bring strong winds for trick-or-treating as they shift from the southwest to the cooler northwest. If the front moves through in in the late afternoon, expect quickly dropping temperatures, probably in the 40s, while the kids are out. Make sure they are warm and layered.

It will also be a full moon! More on that here.

End of Daylight Saving Time

The night of Halloween, specifically 2 AM Sunday morning, is the end of Daylight Saving Time. All clocks should fall back one hour (2 AM becomes 1 AM). This means we get an extra hour of sleep but it will get dark earlier in the afternoon and lighter earlier in the morning. Here is a neat little blog post from Mark about what would happen if we didn't change the clocks.

Don't forget to also check smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries while you are changing all of the clocks!

Election Day

No matter who you vote for, I think everyone can agree that the weather will be very nice for election day on Tuesday, November 3rd. We are expecting above normal high temperatures in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies and an occasionally breezy south wind at 10 to 15 mph. Inclement weather should not impact anybody heading to the polls.