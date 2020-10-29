European Central Bank: Just wait until December

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank held off from strengthening its current economic stimulus but signaled that more could be coming at its December meeting given that risks are growing as surging coronavirus infections threaten Europe’s economy. The decision comes amid growing concern that a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe could stall the recovery from a deep downturn early this year. CB head Christine Lagarde said Thursday that recent data show the economy “is losing momentum more rapidly than expected” and that there had been “a clear deterioration in the near term outlook.”