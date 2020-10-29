Changes coming to Test Iowa sites in Black Hawk, Linn counties

IOWA (KWWL) -- Testing hours will change at Test Iowa sites in Black Hawk County, Linn County and three other counties starting next week.

Starting Monday, November 2, six Test Iowa sites in Black Hawk, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie and Scott counties will change due to Daylight Saving Time. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Meanwhile, the state continues to move forward with plans to relocate or transition Test Iowa sites in preparation for the winter months. The Test Iowa site in Scott County will move from the North Park Mall parking lot in Davenport into the former Sears Auto Center building at the same location starting on Friday.

The enclosed site will protect staff and others from winter weather conditions and allow drive-thru testing to continue. The site will open for testing as normal at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Plans are also underway to transition the Test Iowa sites in Black Hawk, Linn and Pottawattamie counties. The outdoor site in Black Hawk County is currently located in the parking lot of Crossroads Mall. A Test Iowa Clinic is also located at Peoples Community Health Clinic at 905 Franklin Street. The Linn County site is currently located at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office at 5455 Kirkwood Boulevard.

The state continues to work with local and regional health care providers to increase access to testing through Test Iowa sites. The state provides testing supplies and resources, and processes tests through the State Hygienic Lab, while local hospitals or clinics operate and staff the sites.

Those who wish to be tested at a Test Iowa site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com and schedule an appointment.

Locations and hours of operation for all Test Iowa sites can be found here and here.