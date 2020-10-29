Cedar Falls Library closes again as Black Hawk County reaches ‘high’ COVID-19 risk level
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls Public Library and Community Center will be reclosing to the public starting on Thursday due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk County.
On Wednesday, Black Hawk County's COVID-19 risk level was moved to 'high' and the Waterloo Library also announced they would be reclosing after only a few weeks open.
Oct. 29: Over 30,000 active positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, hospitalizations pass 600, record high daily case count
The Cedar Falls Library will be offering curbside pickup, phone assistance and virtual services during the following hours:
- Monday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
You can find curbside directions HERE.
Hear from MercyOne and hospital personnel on the current and future status of the virus in Black Hawk County tonight at 5 & 6 on KWWL.