Cedar Falls Library closes again as Black Hawk County reaches ‘high’ COVID-19 risk level

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls Public Library and Community Center will be reclosing to the public starting on Thursday due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk County.

On Wednesday, Black Hawk County's COVID-19 risk level was moved to 'high' and the Waterloo Library also announced they would be reclosing after only a few weeks open.

The Cedar Falls Library will be offering curbside pickup, phone assistance and virtual services during the following hours:

Monday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

You can find curbside directions HERE.

