Cedar Falls Boys Cross Country prepares to run for a 4A State Title

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--The 3A and 4A Coed State Cross Country meet is Friday in Fort Dodge…. and the Cedar Falls boys are hoping all of their hard work will pay off.

The Tigers have adopted a pack mentality.

This has helped Cedar Falls dominate in winning a district qualifying championship with Tiger runners taking five of the top six places.

Friday the Tigers say its all about running as a family---and in a pack.

Michael Goodenbour Cedar Falls Senior, "This is it lay all down on the line we have been working for six years together since sevneth grade junior high for this moment we have to make sure we don't let the nerves get the best of us--go there and rip one"

TJ Tomlyanovich Cedar Falls Senior, " The pack is here there are a ton of teams but I look around with my teammates and we have been training together sixt months now great workouts and I know we can go out there and be the best team out there."

Eli Smith Cedar Falls Senior, "I mean its really cool you really can't ask for a better team than what we have its pretty cool there is a sense of comfort you get from running in a pack especially kind of mid-race you look around and see all your teammates and you think back to all the workouts we have done together and all the mileage runs we have done together and that is pretty nice to have that as a tool."

T.J. , "T "We can go out there and be the best team out there that we have the potential to run our fastest we are all great runners--get out in that front pack stay in that front pack and finish and bring that title back to Cedar Falls."