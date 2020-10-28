Winter Weather Preparedness Kits!

It's already snowed three times so far this season and it's only October. So if you haven't thought about old man winter, now is a good time to start! Whether at home, in the car, or on the farm, have a Winter Weather Preparedness Kit handy in case of an emergency.

https://www.redcross.org/dw/image/v2/BBRM_PRD/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-PhysicalProductCatalog/default/dwec76efbe/Images/first-aid-supplies/car-first-aid-kit/54894_image_01.png?sw=1350&sh=1000&sm=fit

Here's a scenario for you. Imagine you're at home and your power gets knocked out by a winter storm. What do you do? The loss of heat and telephone service, as well as, a short supply of food could put you and your family in a bind. Here's an important list of items to set aside if you do run into this type of situation:

A flashlight and extra batteries.

Battery-powered NOAA weather radio and portable radio to receive emergency information. These may be your only links to the outside.

Extra food and water. High-energy food, such as dried fruit or candy, and food requiring no cooking or refrigeration is best.

Extra medicine and baby items.

First aid supplies.

Heating fuel. Fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a severe winter storm.

Emergency heating source, such as a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc. Learn to use properly to prevent a fire, and be sure to have proper ventilation.

Fire extinguisher and smoke detector. Test your units regularly to ensure they are working properly.

https://www.redcross.org/dw/image/v2/BBRM_PRD/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-PhysicalProductCatalog/default/dw310d8152/Images/preparedness/emergency-supplies/emergency-radios/FRX3WXR_image_01.png?sw=1350&sh=1000&sm=fit

Winter Storm Survival Kits are equally as important for your vehicle. If you can avoid traveling in winter weather, then please do so. If you need to travel, have these important items with you at all times:

Blankets/sleeping bags

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid kit

Knife

High-calorie, non-perishable food

Extra clothing to keep dry

A large empty can and plastic cover with tissues and paper towels for sanitary purposes

A can, candles and water-proof matches to melt snow for drinking water

Sack of sand (or cat litter)

Shovel

Windshield scraper and brush

Tool kit

Tow rope

Booster cables

Water container

Compass and road maps

https://www.redcross.org/dw/image/v2/BBRM_PRD/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-PhysicalProductCatalog/default/dw66d7eefd/Images/preparedness/emergency-supplies/es-emergency-supplies/ARCBB202C-SNG_image_01.png?sw=1350&sh=1000&sm=fit

Of course, you can't forget the safety of your animals or yourself during the winter months on the farm:

Move animals to sheltered areas. Shelter belts, properly laid out and oriented, are better protection for cattle than confining shelters, such as sheds.

Haul extra feed to nearby feeding areas.

Have a water supply available. Most animal deaths in winter storms are from dehydration.

Dress to fit the season. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing in several layers. Trapped air insulates. Layers can be removed to avoid perspiration and subsequent chill. Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent, and hooded.

Wear a hat. Half your body heat loss can be from the head. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves. Try to stay dry.

For winter weather alerts and notifications, download the Storm Track 7 Weather App on the Google Play Store or the App Store.