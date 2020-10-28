Whitney Houston makes history with 3rd diamond album

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond-certified album. She’s the first Black artist to achieve the feat. The Recording Industry Association of America announced Wednesday that Houston’s 1987 sophomore album, “Whitney,” has reached diamond status. That’s equivalent to selling 10 million albums. Her self-titled 1985 debut and 1992′s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack are already diamond successes. They sold 13 million and 18 million units, respectively. “Whitney” featured four songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including the Grammy-winning “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” Next week Houston will be posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.