Waterloo neighbors oppose proposed solar farm on city’s north side

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- In a tense meeting Tuesday, more than a handful of residents opposed the building of a solar farm on Waterloo's north side.

The Waterloo Board of Adjustment did approve the move, despite neighbors' objections, in a 4-1 vote. The site is the northeast corner of West Airline Highway and Burton Avenue.

"I don't want that, I don't think you would want it in your yard, I don't think you would want it in your area," said one neighbor the the board.

Concerns over the project ranged in topic from potential fire hazards to environmental impacts to a the farm being an eyesore, one resident likened its appearance to a "prison."

Construction would likely begin next spring for the 3 megawatt farm which is part of an effort by MidAmerican Energy to become 100% renewable. The consensus from neighbors is that they're not opposed to clean energy but fear how building the farm there could impact their lives.

Matt Ott, the project developer with MidAmerican, attempted to address the residents concerns referring to efforts to conceal the farm.

"The closest panels would be about 170 feet to a house. There's a road in between there and a dense vegetation buffer we're suggesting," Ott said.

Residents questioned how quickly those trees would grow. There was also a discrepancy in what the land had been previously used for. Residents say its been farmed in recent years but city documents described it as vacant.

"The components of the panel, there's a very small amount that's combustible so they don't lend themselves to actually adding to a fire," Ott said in as he addressed the fire hazard concerns.

Ott also shared that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found no issues in how the soalr farm would affect the environment.

Property values will likely be unaffected according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

MidAmerican said they looked at other potential sites but none quite fit due to future city projects. Ott compared it to a similar project in Cedar Falls.

The National Renewable Laboratory shows a number of myths in regards to solar.