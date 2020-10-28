Walter Wallace Jr. death sparks unrest, 32 arrested in NYC, riots continue in Philadelphia

NEW YORK (AP) -- Police say 32 people were arrested during a protest in New York City over the police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia.

Protesters in Brooklyn broke store windows, set fires and vandalized police cars during the chaos at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Videos posted on social media show officers surrounding a car and trying to stop it.

The car kept going, slowly driving through a line of officers on bicycles.

Car runs through a line of police officers in New York City. Unknown number of injuries.

A New York Police Department spokesperson says five officers suffered minor injuries and nine police vehicles were vandalized.

The spokesperson says 32 people were arrested and taken to central booking.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- More than a dozen people were arrested and more than 30 officers injured in protests stemming from the police shooting death of a Black man in Philadelphia.

Officials said Tuesday that 27-year-old Walter Wallace refused police orders to drop a knife in the confrontation captured on video.

Wallace was shot Monday afternoon.

Wallace's father told The Philadelphia Inquirer that his son appeared to have been shot 10 times and had struggled with his mental health.

He wonders why police didn't use a stun gun.

Police say officers fired multiple times but wouldn't say how many times Wallace had been hit.