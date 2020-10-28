US focused on disrupting finances for Somalia’s al-Shabab

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is strongly backing efforts to disrupt the illegal financing methods used by Somalia’s al-Shabab extremist group, which according to U.N. experts raised more than the $21 million it spent last year on fighters, weapons and intelligence. U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft told the Security Council Wednesday the United States remains focused on limiting the ability of al-Shabab to conduct attacks against civilians. She says it is also committed to partnering with other countries, and using U.N. sanctions to counter the extremist group’s financing of terrorism and the threat from the IEDs it is producing.