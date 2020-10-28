TRACKING: It will feel a bit warmer out there today!

Today: Mostly sunny skies for today, with increasing clouds late this afternoon through the evening. Temperatures will be nearing the normal high temperature for this time of year, which is 56 degrees. The highs for today will be around the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy for Thursday. Winds will be out of the north from 10-20 mph. With a cold front sweeping through overnight Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will drop once again. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday Night: Skies will clear somewhat overnight Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 40s as we end the weekend.

Halloween looks to still be pretty mild! We’re expecting mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.