TRACKING: Dry weather pattern; Up and down temperatures

Today: Plenty of sunshine is expected across eastern Iowa. Clouds will start to move in south to north by late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be a little more seasonable with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a west wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: The sky becomes mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a north/northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: An area of low pressure tracks to our south as it merges with the remnants of ‘Zeta’. We will be squeezed between the system to our south, and high pressure to our north so it will be a bit breezy at times. It’s going to be a north wind so temperatures will be cooler tomorrow; lower to middle 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Halloween: It will be breezy and warmer with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s.