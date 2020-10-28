TRACKING: Cool down through Friday; warmer Halloween

This Evening: It is a nice evening out there with some warmer temperatures in the 40s and even 50s. Clouds will try to push in from the south ahead of a slow-moving system in the southern US.

Tonight: That system will stop just short of our viewing area, keeping us dry. However, we will be in and out of the clouds through tomorrow night with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 30s with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy with less cloud cover in the afternoon. We will have a cool breeze from the north at 10 to 20 mph keeping our highs in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will increase again for Thursday night with a slight chance for flurries north of highway 18. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s with a light and variable wind.

Friday: We look to have partly cloudy skies for Friday with below normal temperatures continuing. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Halloween: Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The only downside will be a strong south wind at 15 to 25 mph. Trick-or-treating looks like it should be nice and cool (not cold) with temperatures in the 40s but there will be a bit of a breeze. A cold front moves in overnight. This will strengthen winds but from the northwest, cooling things down quickly to the low 30s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time Saturday night.

Sunday: After the passage of the cold front. Highs drop to the low 40s but with mostly sunny skies. The strong northwest wind continues. Lows dip into the mid 20s.

Next Week: No measurable precipitation will be in the forecast; in fact we will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies all week with temperatures really warming up into at least the low 60s. It will be a great week!