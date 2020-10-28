Search crew that discovered missing Hampton man’s car brings community closer to closure

HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Seven years after Ethan Kazmerzak went missing, his family might finally have some heartbreaking answers.

The 22-year-old went missing after a night out with friends in September 2013.

On Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced Kamerzak's 2006 Volkswagen was found in a pond Northwest of Hampton.

The pond is not far from where Kazmerzak attended a party the night he went missing.

Sheriff Aaron Dodd said officials found human remains in the car.

The remains have not been identified as Kazmerzak's.

For the past seven years, Kazmerzak's face has dotted missing posters on bulletin boards and businesses around town.

"There have always been people who have supported the family, held them up in their prayers and everything," Sheriff Dodd said.

Following Kazmerzak's disappearance, there were extensive searches in and around Hampton and Franklin County. There was even a $100,000 reward offered.

The car was found by Jared Keisk and Sam Ginn, two Oregon based divers who specialize in recovering vehicles underwater. They have a YouTube channel called "Adventures with Purpose."

They searched a few ponds in Franklin County earlier this month. It was one stop on their current 45-day trip across the country.

They came back to the area on Monday after a viewer of their video on Kazmerzak told them they searched the wrong ponds.

"We didn't even make it that far, and the car showed up on sonar," Keisk said. "It was obvious the moment we went over it, like 'Sam, that's the car.' And that's when it hit us. We knew."

The pond was searched twice by teams using sonar and divers in the days after Kazmerzak’s disappearance.

Dodd was with the Sheriff's Office in 2013 but did not work heavily on the investigation. As for what they missed when they searched it, Dodd said they are still not sure.

"We had that discussion, and we don't know the answer," he said. "Seven years ago the equipment could have been ten years old."

The discovery may have taken seven years, but Dodd said he believes the car was in the pond all along.

"Driving out to the scene, it was bittersweet," he said. "You couldn't believe it. You knew we could give the family some closure."

For Keisk and Ginn, it was also emotional.

"We shared the tears, the pain, the hugs, the joy of being able to bring resolution for the family," Keisk said.

The human remains recovered from the car have not been positively identified. They have been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny. It's a process that will take several weeks. Sheriff Dodd said he is waiting for those findings to put the final pieces of the puzzle together.