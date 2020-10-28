Red coating contaminates SpaceX rockets, delays crew launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s second astronaut flight is off until mid-November while two rocket engines are replaced. SpaceX and NASA announced Wednesday that red lacquer had dripped into tiny vent holes in the engines during a cleaning process. The clogged holes were discovered after the aborted launch of a GPS satellite last month. SpaceX later found the same problem with two of the nine engines on the rocket that will launch NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. That launch is now scheduled for Nov. 14, two weeks late because of the engine replacements. It will be SpaceX’s second astronaut launch after a successful test flight earlier this year.