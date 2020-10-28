President Trump, Senator Ernst win Iowa Youth Straw Poll

(KWWL)-- Tens of thousands of students cast ballots in the Secretary of State, Paul Pate's Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

They voted for their preferred candidates in the U.S. Presidential race, along with Iowa’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. More than 225 schools and 31,000 students participated.

In the presidential race, President Donald Trump won the race 55%-32% over challenger Joe Biden. Kanye West finished third at 9%.

In the U.S. Senate race, Senator Joni Ernst defeated challenger Theresa Greenfield 53%-38%.

Iowa’s four U.S. Congressional races were also polled, with Republicans leading in all four districts.

Republican Ashley Hinson is ahead of Abby Finkenauer 54%-46% in the First District.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Rita Hart 53%-47% in the Second District.

David Young holds a narrow lead over Democrat Cindy Axne, 48%-46% in Iowa’s Third District.

Randy Feenstra is leading J.D. Scholten 67%-32% in the Fourth District.

The 2016 Iowa Youth Straw Poll showed Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton by 10 points and reflected the winner of actual election results in every Iowa congressional race except one. Results are unscientific.

“This is a fun, hands-on learning experience that hopefully will create a lifelong interest in civics and elections for these students,” Secretary Pate said. “My thanks to everyone who participated and the teachers and school leaders across the state for organizing this event.”

You can view more of the Youth Straw Poll vote totals here.