POLICE: Man arrested after exposing self to child in Walmart

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) – A Cedar Falls man is facing charges after exposing himself to a child in the Waverly Walmart.

Waverly Police say Anthony Knudsen, 37, of Cedar Falls exposed his genitals to an 11-year-old girl on Sunday, October 25. He tried to run out of the store, but was quickly stopped by bystanders until law enforcement arrived.

He was arrested and booked into the Bremer County Jail. He made his first court appearance Tuesday. Knudsen is charged with indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

Knudsen has a history of sex crimes against children. He is registered as a sex offender in Iowa after a conviction in 2007. He was found guilty in Butler County on a charge of lascivious acts with a child. The victim in that case was under the age of 13.