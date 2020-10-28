 Skip to Content

Police agree to pay $7M to family of man killed by officer

1:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city has agreed to pay $7.3 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a man who died after an officer placed him in a neck hold. The East Bay Times reported Tuesday that the city of Pittsburg agreed to pay the family of 32-year-old Humberto Martinez Sr. An autopsy showed Martinez died in 2016 from having the blood stream to his brain cut off by a carotid hold.  The controversial technique has since been banned in California in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content