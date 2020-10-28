Oct. 28: Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to spike with 1,814 new cases reported and 22 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,814 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 119,444.

The state's website says that of the 119,444 people who have tested positive, 90,422 have recovered. This is 1,009 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 29,022.

The state is reporting 22 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,680.

There were 113 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 596, which is up from 564. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 136 are in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 5,141 new tests given and a total of 949,136 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Tuesday. There were 74 more positive cases for a total of 6,376 cases in the county. There were 11 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,453. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 98 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there were 289 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,787 reported cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday. There were two additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,170 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 138 deaths. There are 36 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.5 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 40 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 5,930 reported cases. There have been 24 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,174 recoveries. A total of 46,432 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.9 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 141 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 5,341 reported cases. There were 80 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,514. A total of 36,075 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 57 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.7 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Tuesday here.