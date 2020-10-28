Man facing charges in bowling alley fire, armored car robbery seeking a change of venue

WATERLOO-(KWWL)-- The attorney for a man facing charges for fires and a bowling alley and restaurant fire, and deadly armored truck robbery is asking to move his trial out of Black Hawk County.

The attorney for former professional boxer Kevin Cruz Soliveras says he can't receive a fair trial in the area because of media coverage surrounding the crimes.

Cruz is charged with robbery, burglary and arson.

Authorities say he and others broke into Maples Lanes on University Avenue in February 2020 before setting it on fire.

